Herons Creek resident Lachlan Woollard says woodchopping can be addictive.
Mr Woollard decided to take up the sport in 2018. His father also competes in woodchopping.
Herons Creek has a rich timber history, which runs through the families who often still inhabit the village.
"It's something you seem to find, most woodchoppers have something to do with the timber industry," he said.
Mr Woollard is prepared to put in the kilometres to attend country shows and compete in the events.
He was at the Kyogle Show and the Taree Show over the weekend of October 8-9.
Mr Woollard said he was happy to snag three first places, a second place and a third place at Kyogle.
He said he was a bit sore when it came to competing at Taree after Kyogle, but he still picked up two third places.
Unfortunately the Camden Haven Show was cancelled due to wet weather, after it was originally scheduled to be on over the weekend of October 14-15.
"I'm pretty sad about it," Mr Woollard said.
"Finger crossed [for 2023]"
However, Mr Woollard understands the Camden Haven Show Society's decision, as the wet ground at the Kendall Showground posed too much of a health and safety risk.
It's the third year in a row the show has been cancelled.
Show societies and the people who run them have been impacted by bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Woollard has been visiting shows since he was a child and enjoys the atmosphere of them.
He remembers his mum had to drag him away from the Camden Haven Show when he was young, because he didn't want to leave.
Becoming a skilled woodchopper takes time, fitness and skill, Mr Woollard says.
"It takes a lot of accuracy and you need to place your hits in the right spot.
"Some blokes get it quicker than others.
"They have the natural hand-eye coordination for it."
Mr Woollard said he's a 'semi' natural.
"I've been training for the last couple of weeks getting ready for the shows coming up," he said.
Mr Woollard is aiming to achieve his personal goals of claiming first place in a championship, and to compete at the Sydney Royal Show.
