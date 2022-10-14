Health and safety risk forces Camden Haven Show cancellation

Camden Haven Show Society committee members have thanked the community for ongoing support after the cancellation of their annual event.
The show was originally scheduled to be on over the weekend of October 15-16 but was cancelled because the wet ground posed a health and safety risk to attendees.
The show's preparation coordinator Doug Pope put in many hours of work in the lead up to the region's major event, along with other members of the committee.
He said it was a sad outcome but the committee didn't have any other choice.
This is the third year in a row the show's been cancelled, after the COVID pandemic in 2020 and wet weather in 2021.
Mr Pope said a lot of time and money goes into putting together the show, and they've worked all year in the lead up.
The show society's president Ron Porter said he's seen his fair share of wet shows over the 40 years he's lived in the Camden Haven.
Mr Porter said years ago the show was moved from being scheduled in February to October, to avoid inclement weather associated with cyclone season.
"We've had just the same amount of problems," he said.
Mr Porter said the land at the showground becomes extremely muddy in periods of wet weather.
He said it makes it incredibly difficult for vehicles to access the area and unsafe for animals, such as horses who are scheduled to perform.
Mr Pope said there's only so much the water table can hold.
"Right now it's at maximum because it's level with the ground," he said.
Mr Pope said some of the show's major sponsors have been generous enough to carry over their support into a 2023 event.
He said the committee is full of enthusiastic people who want to keep the show going for future generations to enjoy.
"Shows are all about community," he said.
"The Kendall community is absolutely tops."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.