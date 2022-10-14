Camden Haven Courier

Health and safety risk forces Camden Haven Show cancellation

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:11am, first published 1:00am
Camden Haven Show Society preparation coordinator Doug Pope and president Ron Porter show how muddy the ground is at the Kendall Showground. Picture by Liz Langdale

Camden Haven Show Society committee members have thanked the community for ongoing support after the cancellation of their annual event.

Local News

