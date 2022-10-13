Ryley Batt has sent an ominous warning to the rest of the nations competing at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Vejle, Denmark.
The Australian Steelers extended their winning streak to three matches on Thursday morning when they accounted for a tough host nation 55-43.
Batt conceded the match was a lot tougher than the scoreboard suggested as the Steelers all-but secured top spot in their group, but they have their sights on a greater prize.
"That was a hard game, but we stuck to the game plan which we've been doing well this whole tournament and Australia's back," he said.
"We haven't had a full-strength team since 2019 and we've got a long way to go still, but we have two heavyweights in our pool - Canada and Denmark - and we've knocked them off."
The Port Macquarie veteran also claimed a third-straight player-of-the-match award in the 12-goal victory following similar performances in wins over Brazil (57-36) and Canada (55-53).
In defeating the Danes, Australia also overcame a raucous home crowd and rather than be intimidated by it, Batt welcomed the challenge.
"I know they were going against us, but I know personally I'm an athlete that feeds off it. I don't care who they're going for, I can just hear it and it gives me energy," he said.
"I said to (captain) Bondy (Chris Bond) in the tunnel 'I'm feeling this, I'm feeling this game is ours and this is what we play our sport for'."
Confidence is growing in the team they can once again return to the top of the sport following a lean couple of years.
As the pandemic nears its end, perhaps the Steelers are reaching the end of their unsuccessful run.
"I feel we're back at full-strength now and we're back to the Australian team we used to be, but we've got some big games coming up, mate," Batt said.
"We had such a good run (and) we were number one in the world for a good part - let's say 10 years.
"Since 2019 we have not had a full-strength team together and our results haven't shown the team we were. It's been a tough three years for us in Australia."
The competition was thrown wide open after France upset Paralympic champions United States on Thursday.
"What I'm seeing is the tightest competition I've ever seen and this is a seven or eight-horse race," Batt said.
Australia's attention now shifts to a match against Colombia at 6pm tonight (October 13) and then Japan at 12.45am tomorrow (October 14).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.