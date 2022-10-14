Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven High School robotics teams take on Robocup National Championships

By Newsroom
October 14 2022 - 5:00pm
Four Camden Haven High School students have been busy spending their school holiday time competing in the Open Soccer division of the Robocup National Championships.

