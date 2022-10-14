Four Camden Haven High School students have been busy spending their school holiday time competing in the Open Soccer division of the Robocup National Championships.
The NSW champions, team 'Dam Rad' made up of Year 11 students Kyla Bradford and Adam Partlett flew to Adelaide to compete with team 'Crazy Kracken' consisting of Aurora Briscoe and Zion Cooke of Year 7.
Open Soccer is the most challenging of the 11 divisions at the Championship and features a two on two robot soccer game with five minute halves.
The competition can get very frenetic with fast robots crashing into each other and damage occurring.
Both teams did their best especially up against a Year 12 team from Brisbane Boys College (BBC) who had previously attended the World Robocup Championships.
'Dam Rad' sadly sustained too much damage and had to forfeit a game towards the end, relegating them to fourth place.
'Crazy Kracken' however finished the competition with one robot still standing up against the BBC team.
It was two robots against one with halftime ending in a tie but towards the end, the opposing team managed to improve their code and win the game.
"The success of our Year 7 team coming second in the Nationals and of our Year 11 team being NSW State Champions reiterates Camden Haven High School's standing as a national leader in educational robotics," James Langley Head Mathematics teacher said.
Second place does come with more perks than just a title.
'Crazy Kracken' have been named as the first reserves as Australian Representatives at the Robocup Open Soccer World Championships in Bordeaux, France in June 2023.
