Perfect growing conditions have produced a prolific display of flannel flowers in a nature reserve off Ocean Drive.
The native flowers are in bloom en masse at Lake Innes Nature Reserve.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service senior project officer Geoffrey James said the 2019 bushfire in the reserve changed the vegetation community.
"The fire created the opportunity for the flannel flowers to have this huge bloom," he said.
Tea trees had previously stopped sun reaching the understorey of the bushland.
Mr James said the fire reduced the dominant tea trees, which allowed the sun to hit the forest floor, and provided the perfect germination cue for the flannel flowers.
The ash acted as a fertiliser, and that, coupled with plenty of rain, provided ideal conditions for the flannel flowers to thrive.
The flannel flowers grew to eye level height in 2021. Mr James said the plants were not as tall in 2022 but there were more of them.
He encouraged people to make the most of the opportunity to see the flannel flowers in bloom.
Mr James said people should look at but don't touch the flowers as they became the seed bank for the future.
The main flannel flower hotspot is between the Corduroy Fire Trail and Plots Fire Trail at Lake Innes Nature Reserve off Ocean Drive, south of Port Macquarie.
Flannel flowers are so named due to the soft woolly feel of the plant. The delicate white flowers are quite intricate when looked at close-up. The plants like to grow in soft sandy soil.
The flannel flowers are expected to remain in bloom for the next two months. The Christmas bells will flower after that.
Mr James said the flannel flowers will slowly dwindle each year as vegetation grew and shaded them out until another fire went through the area.
