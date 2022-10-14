Australia's undefeated run at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Denmark has come to an end after four-straight wins to open the tournament.
The Steelers were beaten 54-50 by Japan in their final group match which sets up a quarter-final showdown with Great Britain at 4.15am tomorrow morning (October 15).
The Brits are current Paralympic champions following their success at the Tokyo Paralympics last year and will provide Australia with arguably their toughest test of the tournament.
Australia, however, finished second in Group B behind Japan who finished undefeated across their five matches. The Steelers have shown enough so far in the tournament to suggest they're right in medal contention.
They Japanese accounted for the Australians 60-52 in the bronze-medal match at Tokyo.
Port Macquarie veteran Ryley Batt was again instrumental in the Steelers' 54-42 win over Colombia in their penultimate round fixture before the hard-fought four-goal loss to the Japanese.
Fellow Hastings product Andrew Edmondson told Paralympics Australia after the Colombian victory that they were excited to be heading into the knockout phase of the tournament.
"We're just getting started. We're doing well but I think maybe some teams have forgotten about how good we can be. We definitely haven't, that's why we're here and we're really building something," Edmondson said.
Batt admitted earlier in the tournament that any one of seven or eight nations could take it out after France upset Paralympic runners-up United States.
The competition was thrown wide open after France upset Paralympic champions United States on Thursday.
"What I'm seeing is the tightest competition I've ever seen and this is a seven or eight-horse race," Batt said.
