Camden Haven Courier
Photos

Australian Steelers defeat United States in 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship final at Denmark

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:43am, first published October 16 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Batt and Andrew Edmondson with the world championship trophy. Picture: supplied/Facebook

Maybe the Australian Steelers should put a proposal forward to play every wheelchair rugby world championship tournament in Denmark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.