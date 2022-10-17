Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) is on the move.
It's bringing its monthly meeting to Laurieton on Thursday October 20, where coastal erosion at Illaroo Road in Lake Cathie and the proposal to rescind its Climate Change Response Policy will be on a packed agenda.
The meeting at the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), will start at 10am with the club opening its doors to the public at 9.45am.
It's the second ordinary meeting held away from the Port Macquarie chambers this year. The first was in Wauchope in March.
Also on the agenda are the results of council's Community Satisfaction Survey and the possible purchase of land in Tuffins Lane, Port Macquarie.
PMHC CEO Dr Clare Allen, has prepared an update on negotiations for councillors, but the report will be discussed in a confidential session.
The outcome will be made public following the meeting.
The "Taking Council to the Community" program provides people living outside Port Macquarie, the opportunity to see how council functions.
It will include a public forum. Those wanting to address councillors on any of the agenda items, can register on the council website.
The meeting will not be livestreamed but a recording will be available on council's YouTube page the following day.
