Camden Haven surf club begins nippers season for 2022/2023 summer

Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club nippers were out enjoying the sunshine on Sunday (October 16) at North Haven Beach.
The first day of the season saw the club hold celebrations which marked the start of the under-6 to under-14 lifesaving journey at the club.
Surf life savers are so critical to the Mid North Coast community, ensuring beaches up and down the coast are kept safe during the busy summer months.
Remember to thank local volunteers next time you're at the beach and make sure to swim between the red and yellow flags.
As part of the day the club invited some special guests to share the morning with them. It began with an Acknowledgement of Country from current members who have been long-time nippers with the club - Charlotte and Kitty Miller.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and Gary Hawkins from Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch will also said a few words along with president Michelle Garvan and MC Ben Hosick.
