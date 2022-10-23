Camden Haven Courier

Peter and Jill Johnson to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:00am, first published October 23 2022 - 4:00am
Peter and Jill Johnson on their wedding day on November 9, 1962 (left). The Johnsons with their dog Roxie (right). Picture by Liz Langdale

Peter and Jill Johnson are getting set to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

