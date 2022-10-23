Peter and Jill Johnson are getting set to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
The couple, who live at Dunbogan in the Camden Haven, met when they were both working at Channel Seven in Sydney.
Jill was 16-years-old and Peter was 24-years-old.
They rarely saw each other due to another worker who was in charge of the rosters.
Mr Johnson said he suspected the staff member was purposely trying to keep them apart.
They also lived in different areas of Sydney.
"The only time we could really see each other was at the station (Channel Seven)," Mr Johnson said.
Despite challenges, Jill and Peter went on dates outside of work.
They were engaged to marry after about two years of courting.
Mrs Johnson said Mr Johnson was 'very dashing', and he wore smart clothes with a cravat.
Jill's parents didn't initially approve of Peter, but he won them over after fixing their new washing machine.
"There was water everywhere," Mrs Johnson said.
"Peter had the same washing machine model in his bachelor place.
"He went straight in and said 'I can fix this'.
"They loved him after that."
They were married at St Philip's Church, Sydney on November 9, 1962.
"We had a lovely day, everything was just great," Mrs Johnson said.
The couple raised their two children at Elanora Heights, Sydney before moving to the Camden Haven in 1998.
"We're very proud of our kids," Mrs Johnson said.
Mrs Johnson said marriage takes work and it's a commitment.
"You have your ups and downs but you sort it and off you go," she said.
Mr Johnson said they are always honest with each other.
"Friendship is one of the big things," he said.
"If you stay friends, you can just get on with it."
The couple have a lot in common but agree they appreciate their own space, and take up different hobbies.
They have a one-year-old dog called Roxie, who they say keeps them young.
"She's so full of beans," Mr Johnson said.
On November 9 the couple will celebrate their anniversary with friends and family.
