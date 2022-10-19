Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club boat captain Ben Gill knew it was going to be a challenge to start the club again.
Instead of being daunted about it, Gill welcomed the challenge of starting from scratch - he wanted to make a difference.
Arguably the club's most important piece of surf equipment officially landed on North Haven Beach on Tuesday (October 18) when a new surfboat donated by Collaroy Surf Life Saving Club was handed over.
"You can't row a surfboat without a boat. That's the first thing people look for and then you add oars, spares, competition tents... and start gaining a few things," Gill said.
"What Collaroy have done for us is give us a boat that's a hell of a lot better than what we had, but it's also enabled us to try and attract some newish members, especially the kids.
"It's the red tape with surf life saving that kills us and that is the problem we face."
Gill said the club's only surfboat previous to Collaroy's donated one, was last seen in competition in 1999 so he knows they are building from a low base.
But they're on their way.
"Starting this club from scratch - and when I say scratch... I mean this is scratch, this is as new as you'll ever get. It's going to be a long process," he said.
As well as gaining their bronze medallion, members must undertake a minimum of 25 hours of surf patrols across each calendar year.
The Bronze Medallion course provides participants with the skills and knowledge in order to be able to participate in Surf Life Saving patrol operations. It is the core award to be a surf lifesaver in Australia.
There are also proficiency targets that must be reached and Gill knows better than most there is "quite a bit involved".
"You're trying to get people involved who have never been involved in surf life saving before," he said.
"But build it they will come and it's going to be a little tougher to make happen compared to where I grew up on Sydney's northern beaches, but I think it will happen."
Gill acknowledged the challenges regional surf club's faced and how they were a far cry from those in metropolitan areas such as Sydney.
"From where I was from in Bilgola, we didn't really have too many problems finding people because of the large pool of people that live there and the ease of transport such as buses," he said.
"Up here the kids are relying on the parents and there's a much smaller pool to choose from."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.