Port Macquarie-Hastings elder Rhonda Radley has welcomed the rewriting of the NSW Curriculum to help preserve Aboriginal languages for future generations.
"What we push for is for the language of the land to get taught in schools," Aunty Rhonda said.
"Aboriginal languages include Aboriginal culture."
The new Aboriginal Languages syllabus will be available to be taught in NSW schools from 2024.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said NSW is proudly home to more than 35 Aboriginal Language groups, and more than 100 dialects of those languages.
"This is the first major redevelopment of how Aboriginal languages are taught in our schools in 20 years," she said.
Aunty Rhonda said young people can connect with their identity and build self esteem, through studying their language and culture.
Djuyalgu Wakulda (speak as one) is a local Gathang Language governance group in the Northern Birrbay region (Greater Port Macquarie, Laurieton and Wauchope areas of NSW).
Aunty Rhonda began studying Gathang language at TAFE in 2011. She said prior to her education at TAFE there was no fluency to her speech.
"I was excited to attend a class where I could hear my language being spoken," she said.
However, Aunty Rhonda said she felt anger and sadness during the lesson.
"I was feeling the emotions of what we had lost in relation to our language and the use of our language," she said.
Aunty Rhonda said during colonisation Aboriginal people were forbidden to speak their language, after being moved off their land and placed on reserves and missions.
However, Aunty Rhonda said she also felt excited because she wanted to be part of the revitalisation of Aboriginal language.
Her daughter Arlene Mehan delivered the first Gathang language class in Port Macquarie.
Aunty Rhonda has nearly completed a PhD at Western Sydney University.
Her thesis explored the usefulness of gestures when teaching the Gathang language.
A key feature of the syllabus is two language pathways including the Language Revival pathway for students with no prior learning, and the First Language pathway for students who use the language at home.
"For the first time students who speak an Aboriginal Language or Torres Strait Islander Language at home will be able to progress the study of that language at school," Ms Mitchell said.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said Aboriginal students have a right to learn their own language in school.
"Creating more opportunities for Aboriginal students to communicate in an Aboriginal language not only strengthens their connections to country, culture and their identity but it promotes the importance of language revitalisation and the continuation of learning," Mr Franklin said.
The syllabus was developed following extensive consultation with Aboriginal communities and education stakeholders.
NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Inc president Catherine Trindall said they are pleased to support the launch of the co-designed K-10 Aboriginal Languages syllabus.
The new Aboriginal Languages syllabus will be available for teachers to plan during 2023. The syllabus will be available to be taught in NSW schools from 2024.
