Camden Haven Courier
Our Future

Birpai elder Rhonda Radley welcomes new Aboriginal Languages syllabus

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
October 19 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie-Hastings elder Rhonda Radley has welcomed the release of the new Aboriginal Languages syllabus which will be taught in NSW schools from 2024. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie-Hastings elder Rhonda Radley has welcomed the rewriting of the NSW Curriculum to help preserve Aboriginal languages for future generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.