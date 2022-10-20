Camden Haven Courier

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to keep its Climate Response Policy following community blowback

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:25am
Climate Change Australia - Hastings members Stephen Cartwright, Margaret Carey and Frank Dennis call for stronger action from council on climate change. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A Climate Change Response Policy will remain on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's books.

