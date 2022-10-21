Prosecutors have finalised their brief of evidence against an elderly Camden Haven man accused of aggravated sexual touching.
Derek Edward Nichols, 89, did not appear when his matter was mentioned before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday October 20.
Nichols, who remains in custody, is charged with sexually touching another person without consent between 8am on August 1, 2022, and 5pm on August 4, 2022, at a home in North Haven.
The alleged victim is a 25-year-old man.
Nichols was arrested on August 5 and initially granted bail but has been held on remand since August 15 after breaching "strict" bail conditions.
His lawyer's did not apply for bail when his case was mentioned on October 20, and it was formally refused.
The court was told that the brief of evidence is now compliant and the matter will return to court on December 8 for a charge certification.
