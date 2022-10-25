Camden Haven Courier
Watch

Lake Cathie tweenpreneur Patrick Dale is a finalist at the 2022 Teens in Business Awards

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Cathie tweenpreneur Patrick Dale has been named as a national finalist at the Teens in Business Awards. Picture: supplied.

A Lake Cathie resident's love for chocolate marshmallows has seen him be named as a national finalist at the Teens in Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.