A Lake Cathie resident's love for chocolate marshmallows has seen him be named as a national finalist at the Teens in Business Awards.
Patrick Dale is 11-years-old and the business owner of Sweet Tooth Marshmallows.
"I started the business because I didn't know why there weren't any chocolate marshmallows at the shops," he said.
He developed a chocolate marshmallow recipe after undertaking market research, and launched his business in January.
Patrick is one of five finalists in the Tweenpreneur of the Year category.
The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 25.
Patrick will give the audience a pitch about his business and the reasons for why it was created.
Patrick's business has grown to include a variety of marshmallow flavours, other than the standard pink and white varieties available in the marketplace.
"My business journey has been so much fun," he said.
"I've learnt so much about business and enjoyed meeting my customers.
"I'm looking forward to meeting other entrepreneurs at the awards and hearing their stories."
Patrick thanked his friends, family and mentors who helped his business grow.
It's his goal to have his products in cafes within the next 12 months and supermarkets within five years.
The Teens in Business Awards is a joint initiative between Young Change Agents and BOP Industries.
The awards celebrate the creativity of young people, as they aim to create positive change in their communities.
Patrick sells his marshmallows locally at the Foreshore Markets in Port Macquarie and Laurieton Riverwalk Markets in Laurieton.
