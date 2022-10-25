Camden Haven Courier

Port Macquarie trio link up for prostate cancer support

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:21am, first published October 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie residents Rocky Condello, Charlie Buchanan and Garry Lonergan have all been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Picture by Liz Langdale

*Are you seeing our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? Even if you're already a subscriber, sign-up for your free news updates here: camdencourier.com.au/newsletters/

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.