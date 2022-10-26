Camden Haven Courier

What's biting: our fishing expert Kate Shelton heads inland to Copeton Dam

By Kate Shelton
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Kate Shelton with my first Golden Perch (yellowbelly) which was caught at the foot of a creek in Copeton Dam on a spinner bait

Just when we thought we couldn't get much more rain, the weather proves us all wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.