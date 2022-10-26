Charlie and Zoe Cull say they were shocked to discover how much plastic they had accumulated since the opening of the Assef's store in Port Macquarie.
The couple relocated from Wagga Wagga and are managing the Horton Street store.
They've opened a lot of stock while setting the store up, and have found that items of clothing and store furniture is individually wrapped in plastic, with the exception of a couple of brands which use biodegradable wrapping.
Zoe and Charlie estimate they have accumulated thousands of plastic bags.
"We've got somewhere between 20 and 25,000 units of stock (clothing items) in here," Charlie said.
The NSW Government is banning certain single-use plastics.
From November 1 all manufacturers, wholesalers, businesses and community organisations will be banned from supplying a range of single-use plastic items.
These items include plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, chopsticks, plates, bowls and cotton buds.
This follows the ban on lightweight plastic bags that came into place on June 1.
According to NSW Government data, single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in the state.
Around 575 million plastic items were littered in NSW in 2019. Much of these were single-use items, such as plastic bags, straws and cutlery.
Charlie and Zoe have a 21-month-old daughter and strive to be environmentally responsible in their personal lives.
They use cloth nappies and recycle soft plastics.
"You know that's just a drop in the ocean when it comes to the kind of industrial waste that exists," Zoe said.
Despite the ban coming into effect on November 1, Zoe said more needs to be done to ensure plastic use can be cut down on a wider level.
Zoe grew up on Lord Howe Island, and said her background has contributed to her environmental awareness.
The Culls are encouraging customers not to take a plastic bag from the Assef's store, by providing a 50-cent discount on their purchase from November.
"Try to encourage people to bring a bag to the store," Charlie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.