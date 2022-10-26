Camden Haven Courier
Port Macquarie business Assef's raises awareness of industrial plastics issue

Liz Langdale
Liz Langdale
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Charlie and Zoe Cull manage the Assef's store in Port Macquarie and are shocked by how many items are wrapped in plastic. They said there should be more incentives to address the issue from an industrial level. Picture by Liz Langdale

Charlie and Zoe Cull say they were shocked to discover how much plastic they had accumulated since the opening of the Assef's store in Port Macquarie.

