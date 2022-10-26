*Are you seeing our breaking news updates and weekly newsletter? Even if you're already a subscriber, sign-up for your free news alerts here: camdencourier.com.au/newsletters/
Two Camden Haven residents have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the community during the devastating floods of 2021.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams presented Nette McCoubrie with a NSW Premier's Award and Rob Dwyer with a NSW Community Service Award.
"There are many people in the Camden Haven that went above and beyond during the floods," Mrs Williams said.
"But I believe Nette and Rob were deserving of these accolades, which were recently presented to them."
Mrs Williams said no one would truly understand what Nette managed to achieve in the wake of the floods.
"She literally helped more than a couple of hundred people," she said following the presentations.
"She was working from 6am to 8pm for months.
"She managed to organise funding for people, organised housing, clothes washing, food, cash, vouchers, temporary housing, welfare checks and coordinated teams of volunteers.
"Nette worked with multiple government and volunteer agencies.
"It was truly remarkable and I know very few people would have been able to achieve so much to help others in the Camden Haven community," Mrs Williams said.
"During times of crisis in the Camden Haven, Rob, not only in his role as a club general manager but as a community-minded person, went above and beyond to ensure people were safe, comfortable and given the support they needed," Mrs Williams said.
"These people were at their most vulnerable and Rob ensured their dignity was maintained and any needs were met.
"During the 2019 bushfires and 2021 flood, he called local people and businesses to gather mattresses, clothing, bedding and blankets as victims poured through the door of the club in the clothes they were wearing when they managed to escape danger.
"In the flood, the (Laurieton United Services) club was home to several hundred people and 60 animals for five days.
"Rob has also helped the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce organise the successful Slice of Haven Food and Wine Festival (in Laurieton) since 2008.
"He has coached soccer for around eight years, cricket for three seasons, and coordinated the nippers at Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club for five years and is a patrolling member."
