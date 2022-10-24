Camden Haven Courier

After years of storm damage, Dunbogan breakwall is getting a $850k upgrade

By Newsroom
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:45am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Access to the breakwall and carpark will be restricted during the upgrade. Picture supplied

Work is underway on the upgrade of the Dunbogan breakwall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.