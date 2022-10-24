Work is underway on the upgrade of the Dunbogan breakwall.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the work, which started on October 17, is expected to be finished by the end of November.
"The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) has engaged NSW Soil Conservation Services to manage the $850,000 project to repair the breakwall, which sustained several years of storm damage," Mrs Williams said.
"The work is expected to be completed within five weeks - and before the school holidays.
"The repair work will involve the placement of 3400 tonnes of armour rock where large storms have dislodged the existing breakwall armour.
"It will also involve replacing the existing gravel footpath on the crest of the breakwall with a concrete footpath.
"This will improve community access to the breakwall and improve public safety," Mrs Williams said.
During the work, access to the breakwall will be restricted and there will be on-site warning signs.
Parking will remain available to the public. However, the works will require a number of car parking spaces.
The work will not impact access to Pilot Beach.
The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) is responsible for the development and delivery of maritime infrastructure across NSW.
This includes supporting recreational boating, fishing, tourism, and a range of other recreational and commercial activities.
