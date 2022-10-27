*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Camden Haven residents have access to more health services close to home.
Laurieton's new Camden Haven HealthOne, building on existing services, has added a visiting Parkinson's nurse and liver clinic nurse.
There are plans to expand the centre's health services even further into the future. Camden Haven HealthOne in Norman Street replaces the former community health centre.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams, and representatives from the community and Mid North Coast Local Health District gathered on Thursday, October 27 for a cake cutting to celebrate the centre's opening.
The integrated facility brings together a range of healthcare services and providers under one roof.
Mrs Williams said it was quite significant to have a world-class facility in Camden Haven HealthOne.
"It brings an extension of services, so more services here so people in the community don't have to travel, which particularly for an ageing population is so critically important," she said.
"When you have the opportunity to accommodate allied health professionals, there are better opportunities for the community to receive those services close to home."
Hastings Macleay network, community and allied health acting manager Danny Passfield said the purpose-built facility provided the community with not only better access to existing services but an opportunity to get more services.
"The aim of HealthOne facilities is to create a one-stop shop for health services and we will be working with others to create more opportunities for other services to join," he said.
Camden Haven HealthOne includes oral health, physiotherapy, podiatry, women's health, chronic disease management, aged care services, mental health and drug and alcohol services.
Future plans include the introduction of pathology services.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the Camden Haven facility was one of three HealthOne centres supporting Mid North Coast communities. The other centres are further north at Bowraville and Nambucca Heads.
"We thank the local staff who have been involved in its planning every step of the way to ensure the new health service facility meets the needs of the community now and into the future," Mrs Taylor said.
Mid North Coast-based company Reeman Constructions built the Camden Haven HealthOne facility.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
