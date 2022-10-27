Camden Haven Courier
Todd Woodbridge Cup regional tennis finals held at Kendall Tennis Club

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
October 27 2022 - 12:07am
Eight of the best primary and public school teams on the Mid North Coast from South West Rocks to Kendall hit the courts at Kendall on October 26 to vie for a spot in the Todd Woodbridge Cup state finals.

