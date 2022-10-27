Eight of the best primary and public school teams on the Mid North Coast from South West Rocks to Kendall hit the courts at Kendall on October 26 to vie for a spot in the Todd Woodbridge Cup state finals.
The Todd Woodbridge Cup is a primary school competition for stage two (years three and four) that uses modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed gender teams.
Kendall and North Haven public schools emerged from the regional finals as winners and will now head to Sydney on November 14.
They will try to earn the title of best school in New South Wales with another 20 schools.
Tennis NSW community tennis officer Kylie Hunt said the state-wide school tennis tournament is grassroots level red-ball tennis.
"They are using smaller racquets, lighter and bigger balls with smaller courts and smaller nets which makes the game easier for those kids who are not top-level players," she said.
"It allows them to have a great time and be able to hit the ball over the net and rally without being on a larger court with a bigger racquet."
Ms Hunt said each year the tennis talent from the players in these year groups continued to improve.
The format for the tournament allowed for timed matches with players to play in a doubles or mixed doubles teams.
That was so it would not confuse new players with the traditional type of scoring seen used at professional tennis tournaments around the world.
"The scoring system is completely different to how we normally score in tennis," she said.
"It's just a simple one, two, three numerical style scoring which keeps it simple for the kids so they don't get confused in learning a scoring system."
The top two teams with the most amount of wins from the regional finals progress to the next stage.
"We've always had a great representation from this area go through to the state finals," she said.
"We've only ever had one school progress to the state finals so it's great this year we've got two that can go through which is really great for this area. It's a wonderful experience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.