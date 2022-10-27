Camden Haven Courier

Kendall Tennis Club to host northern region ball kid trials for ATP Cup in December and January

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
October 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Tennis Club juniors Elwood Dollery and Elijah Livingston. Picture supplied/Wendy Hudson.

*Are you seeing our breaking news updates and weekly newsletter? Even if you're already a subscriber, sign-up for your free news alerts here: camdencourier.com.au/newsletters/

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.