Elwood Dollery and Elijah Livingston will again hope to rub shoulders with the big names in world tennis when they try out as ball kids for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Cup at Sydney in December and January.
Dollery and Livingstone have previously attended high-profile tennis tournaments as ball-kids including at Davis Cup ties in previous years.
Kendall Tennis Club will host their annual ball kid trials on Sunday (October 30) with club president Wendy Hudson saying trialists from as far away as Byron Bay are expected to make the trip south.
"The trials are for the northern region where they will trial to make the NSW Ball Squad before they are then notified in a few weeks where they will have more training to do in Sydney," Hudson said.
"It's a great opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best international players in the world."
Ball kid trials have been one of the few sporting events unaffected by the pandemic.
"We've still done them over the last couple of years," Hudson said.
Dollery is a junior assistant and plays in the A-grade at the Kendall Tennis Club. The club has provided more than fifty ball runners over the last decade.
The ATP Cup is a team competition that starts the men's tennis season and the tournament is typically played over 10 days in the lead-up to the Australian Open and features teams from 24 countries.
In the tournament's inaugural edition in 2020, the group stages were hosted in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, ahead of a four-day knockout stage - quarter-finals over two days, semi-finals and final - played on the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.
