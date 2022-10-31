*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Residents still have no certainty about a long-term measure to address coastal erosion at Lake Cathie.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council continues to grapple with the longstanding Illaroo Road coastal erosion issue.
The October council meeting represented another decision point with a vote on the path ahead. It involves building on community consultation and a so-called co-design process as a step towards a coastal protection strategy.
Frustrated residents have turned to Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams for help.
Residents asked Mrs Williams to immediately make representations to the Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman seeking the state government to intervene.
Mrs Williams said she had taken the minister to visit Lake Cathie in recent months so she could see the impact of the ongoing weather conditions and damaging seas on the dunes adjacent to Illaroo Road.
"I have now written to her seeking the support of the state government to intervene as a matter of urgency and provide immediate advice to the community to ensure the progression of a revetment wall," she said.
Lake Cathie resident Stewart Cooper said residents were left very frustrated and "pretty cranky" after the council vote.
"There is going to be a fair amount of push back from residents to the council and an approach to the state government for help," he said.
There have been coastal hazards studies, options assessments, community consultation, and the adopted Lake Cathie Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) which identified a rock revetment wall and beach nourishment as the way forward.
The rock revetment has not been built and the certified plan is due to expire at the end of 2023.
A cost-benefit analysis and funding model for the rock revetment construction involved more community engagement. The complex issue of a long term protection option continued to develop with a co-design process.
Consultants reviewed coastal hazard protection options. The review included the co-design process which brought together lllaroo Road residents, council staff and representatives from community groups and the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
That group had an advisory capacity with the council the final decision maker. A majority of co-design process participants preferred a high-crested revetment wall.
The council at its October meeting voted to build on the previous community consultation and the co-design process to develop and implement a coastal protection strategy under the Coastal Management Program.
It noted the options of the review and co-design process, as well as noting all coastal protection options identified remain available including a high-crested revetment wall, low-crested revetment wall, artificial reef and groynes.
The council will continue to progress short-term mitigation measures for coastal erosion adjacent to Illaroo Road and undertake emergency works as necessary should damage occur to stormwater and road assets.
Cr Sharon Griffiths acknowledged the process had been drawn out but said she believed the council needed to bring this together as one to get on with the immediate works and build the whole project together.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the council decision did not take away the option under the CZMP but it meant the council could continue to move forward and still try to find the best option on the difficult matters of engineering and funding.
Cr Nik Lipovac put forward an unsuccessful amendment in a bid to acknowledge a revetment wall as the preferred pathway of the majority of co-design workshop participants.
He described other options as "simply band-aid remedies with no guarantee of success" and the revetment wall as "critical" and "a priority".
Cr Rachel Sheppard said community sentiment, while very important, was one of the factors councillors needed to weigh up.
She said one of shortcomings of the co-design process was, through no fault of the council or the community, that it wasn't a representative community sample.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she could not support a high-crested revetment wall nor would community sentiment more broadly.
"This space is not just for those houses that front Illaroo Road," she said. "This space is for the entire community to enjoy as well.
"I really do want us to move forward."
Cr Pinson assured the community, that as a council, they would not see Illaroo Road fall into the ocean.
"That won't happen, not under the leadership of this council, nor any other council following us," she said.
Speakers Margaret Fraser-Martin and Stewart Cooper also addressed the meeting.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
