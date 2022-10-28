*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Camden Haven Community at 3 are asking for help after the charity's hub caps were stolen from their bus in Laurieton on Friday, October 14.
Camden Haven Community at 3 chairman, Theo Hazelgrove said the hub caps were taken while the bus was pulled up for a few minutes during their usual Friday night pick-ups.
"The reason we are asking for them to return it is because they cost about $400," he said "We are not going to do anything if they come to us and say, 'look, I'm sorry, and I'll give them back'.
Mr Hazelgrove said it was disappointing to see that the hub caps had been stolen and is asking the public to contact him if they have any information about the incident.
"If we don't get them back, we can always be contacted if someone would like to donate a set to us that they might have in their garage and not using."
If anyone has information about the stolen hub caps, or would like to donate a set to the local charity, please call Theo Hazelgrove on 0438 358 057.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.