On November 5, 2015, Kempsey Police were alerted to out-of-control fires in the Kempsey and Kundabung areas. An evacuation order was issued for the area with local police assisting in the evacuation of residents who were under direct threat of the fire and ember attack. These officers entered the fire ground to evacuate and assist the residents and motorists suffering from smoke inhalation and heat distress. At times, the roads that the police were travelling along were lined with fire on both sides and commenced to melt the police markings on their police vehicles. The officers also encountered residents who refused to leave their homes and had to be forcibly removed, which resulted in officers being assaulted. Despite the threat posed to their lives in the extremely hazardous conditions, all officers entered the fire ground to ensure the safety of human life.