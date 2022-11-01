Camden Haven Courier

Whitney Mccabe to coach Laurieton Stingrays' inaugural women's rugby league team in 2023

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 1 2022 - 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whitney Mccabe is excited about being Laurieton's first-ever women's tackle coach in 2023. Picture by Paul Jobber

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.