*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines
Whitney Mccabe admits she's quite nervous, but very excited about becoming Laurieton Stingrays' inaugural women's rugby league captain-coach.
The former Wauchope Blues juniors coach knocked back approaches from rival clubs to take the reins at the Stingrays for the 2023 North Coast Women's League.
"I turned them down because I wanted another team in the competition to make it a better competition," she said.
"To make it more competitive around the area because there's so much talent up here that goes unnoticed.
"If this competition gets stronger, it gives a lot of these girls a pathway to make it elsewhere rather than just being around here."
Mccabe took Wauchope's under-17 girls' league tag and tackle teams to minor and major premiership success in 2019.
In that same year, she coached the under-17 girls' Nation of Origin team with the Biripai Sharks at Raymond Terrace where they lost the grand final.
Later this month she will coach the under-22 NSW Indigenous Oztag team in the battle of nations tournament at Tweed Heads, but felt the time was now right to step up into the senior ranks.
"I know it's going to be a challenge, but I like a challenge and I think the group that I'm going to have around me will make it quite easy to coach," she said.
"I just think I'm ready to step up and coach women's (divisions) now."
There are no expectations of what she hopes the Stingrays can achieve in their first season with the focus to be on building a strong culture.
From there she hopes the results can follow.
"Winning is nice - it always is - but that's not the most important thing just yet," she said.
"Building with these girls and making semis would be a bonus, but (there are) no high expectations of it just yet.
"We just want to get out there, get the girls to have a bit of fun, get to know each other and build that friendship and be better next year."
Beechwood, Macleay Valley, Coffs Harbour, Kendall, Long Flat and Wingham are believed to be fielding teams in the 2023 competition.
There are also suggestions Harrington could also field a team.
"They're in talks with them so that would be eight teams which I think is going to be great for this area," Mccabe said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.