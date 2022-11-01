Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Vandals keep damaging the pole flying the Aboriginal flag at Camden Haven Surf Club

By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aboriginal and Australian flags fly during beach patrols at Camden Haven Surf Club. Picture supplied

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.