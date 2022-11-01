*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Vandals continue to target the Camden Haven Surf Club at North Haven.
For the third time since it was installed, the flagpole it uses to fly the Aboriginal flag has been damaged.
The pole was found bent and discarded on the ground and appears to have been the implement used to damage the club's electricial box.
The incident happened sometime overnight on Saturday, October 28.
On two previous occasions, the rope used to raise the flag has been cut.
That also happened overnight, after the flag had been taken down for the day, which meant it couldn't be raised in the morning.
The club has been flying the Aboriginal and Australian flags during active patrols.
The poles were purchased with a grant provided by a local building company and are positioned in front of the clubhouse.
The club's communications officer Kate Dwyer says members are obviously disappointed.
"It's a shame that the surf club, which does a lot for the community, is being targeted," she said.
Surf club member Neil Hosick said he just wants the vandalism "to cease".
The club says it will be reporting the ongoing vandalism to Mid North Coast police.
In the meantime, it is asking members of the community to come forward if they know anything about the targeted attacks and who might be responsible.
They are urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
