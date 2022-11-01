*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Melanoma is the most common cancer expected to be diagnosed in 2022 across the Mid North Coast Local Health District's area, a report shows.
That is followed by bowel cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
The details are contained in the Cancer Institute NSW's Cancer in the Mid North Coast Local Health District snapshot report.
It forecasts lung cancer to be the leading cause of cancer death across the Mid North Coast Local Health District in 2022.
Bowel cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and breast cancer respectively are also in the top five causes of cancer deaths in the same period.
The report outlines expected cancer incidence and deaths across the Mid North Coast Local Health District footprint in 2022, the most common cancers and highlights how residents can reduce their risk of developing some of the most common types of cancer.
One in two Australians will develop cancer in their lifetime.
Chief cancer officer for NSW and Cancer Institute NSW CEO Professor Tracey O'Brien said the Mid North Coast ranked highly across the board for cancer outcomes but there was much more work to be done.
"Cancer touches so many people," she said.
It is projected that almost 2000 people across the Mid North Coast Local Health District area in 2022 will be told they have cancer and 645 people will lose their lives to the disease.
Professor O'Brien said lifestyle factors were very important with one in three cancer cases preventable.
Healthy eating, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, exercising, protecting your skin and quitting smoking are six key ways to reduce cancer risk, the report shows.
Professor O'Brien urged Mid North Coast eligible residents to participate in free cancer screening tests.
The state's chief cancer officer visited Port Macquarie on Monday, October 31 as part of a two-month tour of local health districts across the state.
She met with Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick, manager cancer services, innovation and strategy Emily Saul and director integrated care, allied health and cancer care services Jill Wong.
They discussed cancer outcomes and how the institute can continue supporting the local health district in lessening the impacts of cancer in the Mid North Coast.
The state government invests about $175 million each year, through the Cancer Institute NSW, to improve cancer care in NSW and lessen the impact of cancer for people across the state.
Mr Dowrick said it was a privilege to host Professor O'Brien as part of her statewide visit.
"It's important that we work together with the Cancer Institute NSW to look at ways to prevent the incidence of cancer and lessen the impacts of the disease on our local community through regular screening and access to quality and effective treatment," he said.
