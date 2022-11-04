Camden Haven Courier

NSW Government grant awarded for Lake Cathie dredging and beach nourishment

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
November 4 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sand set to be dredged from Lake Cathie will be placed along about 400 metres of beach fronting Illaroo Road. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.