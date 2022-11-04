*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Sand to be dredged from Lake Cathie will be used for beach nourishment in an area plagued by coastal erosion.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council welcomed a $235,000 state government grant towards the work.
A council spokesperson said the grant will provide funds to undertake dredging of the lake adjacent to the Foreshore Reserve and nourish the sand on the beach in front of Illaroo Road.
"When complete this will provide both immediate erosion mitigation benefits for Illaroo Road and enhance the recreational amenity of the lake at Foreshore Reserve," the spokesperson said.
The dredging will go ahead after the lake closes to the ocean for safety reasons. The lake was last dredged in 2018.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the funding enables the council to extract up to 20,000 cubic metres of sand for beach nourishment along about 400 metres of beach fronting the Illaroo Road precinct.
"Previous nourishment at this location has been successful in reducing risks and providing enhanced recreational beach amenity," she said.
"However, this work has become necessary following erosion events in April and June 2022."
Ms Tuckerman said the sand will provide a buffer against impacts of ongoing recent storm erosion and will significantly reduce the current risk from coastal hazards in the short to medium term.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the beach nourishment will provide several community benefits.
"This work will provide additional protection to surrounding public infrastructure and private property against coastal erosion, as well as improvement to the recreational amenity of the beach," she said.
Eligible councils can apply to the Significant Open Coast Hazards Location Stream of the Coastal and Estuary Grants Program at any time during the financial year for emergency works.
The program's aim is to increase the resilience of coastal communities and implement actions that improve the health of the NSW coastline and estuaries.
The state government is funding half of the cost of this work.
The Coastal and Estuary Grants Program provides technical and financial support to local government to assist in managing the coastal zone.
The council will now proceed with the tender process to identify a suitable contractor, as soon as the development application conditions are fully satisfied.
The council spokesperson said the final outstanding requirement of the permit is the closure of the lake to enable safe access for plant and personnel. The lake is open to the ocean at the moment.
The council has also applied for grant funding for emergency works at the southern end of Illaroo Road to provide substantial erosion protection.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
