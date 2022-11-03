*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
We fished out wide to look for a blue marlin and only had one fish in the spread of lures - and it didn't seem too hungry.
It was still a great day to be out on the water and, fingers crossed, I can head out for a fish this weekend - if the weather allows it.
In the rivers, flathead numbers remain terrific in the Hastings, Macleay and Camden Haven rivers.
Whiting numbers are starting to pick up with a few solid fish now showing up near Jerseyville and in Lake Cathie.
With that push off floodwater we had last week, fishos saw some good numbers of mulloway off the breakwalls, from schoolies to fish up to 14 kilos.
As that water starts to clear up, fishing the top of the tide would be my pick as we come up to the full moon.
In Lake Cathie there have been some great catches of flathead with fishos pumping yabbies on the eastern side of the bridge for the best bait.
Fishing off the beaches has started to produce some decent catches of bream, whiting and school mulloway.
Further north Gap beach and Back beach at South West Rocks has been fishing well, with some decent sized flathead caught during the week on bait.
Off Port Macquarie, North Shore beach has been the pick of beaches with some great school mulloway caught throughout the night on bait.
Down south whiting numbers are improving in front of Lake Cathie, while North Haven beach has held a few tailor and flathead.
Off the rocks, a few large tailor are on offer further south around Crowdy and Perpendicular Point.
School mulloway continue to plague most headlands, best reports are from under the Lighthouse at Port Macquarie with fishos throwing soft plastics are doing quite well.
A few luderick and drummer are still worthwhile targets, with Point Plomer and Crescent Head both still worth a look.
Offshore, the weather conditions have eased, and the forecast looks great for this coming weekend.
Reports from the past week that it was quiet all around with only the odd snapper caught on bait and some decent kingfish caught off South West Rocks around Fish Rock.
For the game fishos, the current has picked up out wide.
The water isn't a great colour with the water temperature reaching 23 degrees and there is still the odd striped marlin hanging around.
Hopefully over the coming weeks we see some more pelagic species off our coast as they get pushed south in the current.
There were also a few reports of bar cod deep dropping in closer for those who managed to escape the current.
I still believe there is an opportunity for a deep drop before we head into summer as this time of year we do see the odd day or two where the current backs off and the deeper species seem to fire.
