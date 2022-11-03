*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for free news headlines.
Work is set to start in early 2023 on the $1.6 million Kew main street upgrade to deliver a more inviting village centre.
The highly anticipated stage three works include road resurfacing, new footpath, new roundabout at the Ocean Drive, Nancy Bird Walton Drive and Kendall Road intersection, pedestrian crossing, feature wall, formalised car parking and new garden beds.
Contractors Eire Construction will deliver the work.
Barry Barr, a volunteer at the iKew Visitor Information Centre, welcomed the project.
"We have been waiting for so long and we have been so enthusiastic about it all," he said.
"It will enhance the appeal of Kew itself and hopefully attract more people into our beautiful area."
Kew Corner Store owner Staffan Andler said the main street makeover will slow the traffic and make Kew a destination in its own right.
"It is busy as it is, but if we get people to travel to come here a little bit more, that would be great," he said.
Royal Hotel Kew co-owner Scott Coman said the project would create a really nice village vibe.
"It will be good for all businesses and locals to enjoy at their leisure," he said.
The main street facelift brings together a federal contribution of $800,000 through the then Building Better Regions Fund and $800,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie said the upgrade would really change the nature and the activation of the village centre.
"This upgrade will be a great asset to everyone," he said.
Deputy mayor Adam Roberts said project will make the Kew main street, which is looking a bit tired in spots, much more attractive.
Work will start in January 2023. Council's group manager project delivery Chris Favaloro said this would come as pleasing news for Kew residents and businesses.
"We understand that the community has been waiting a long time for this project to commence, and we are thankful to them for remaining patient as we worked through the myriad of market challenges which have inundated the construction sector in the past 18-24 months," he said.
"It will be great to see this project finally come to fruition."
