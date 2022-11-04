Camden Haven Courier

The former foster mother of missing Kendall boy William Tyrrell has been cleared of lying on unrelated matter

By Neve Brissenden
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
William Tyrrell's foster mother has been acquitted of giving false or misleading evidence. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The foster mother of missing boy William Tyrrell did not lie to the NSW Crime Commission about hitting a different foster child with a wooden spoon, a magistrate has found.

