Detours will be in place as road crews carry out safety work.
From Monday, the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp will be intermittently closed during the week to carry out asphalting work to build the new road surface.
During these closures, motorists will be directed to temporary U-turn bays on the highway located 600 metres north and south of the interchange, to travel to and from Cundletown.
The detours are expected to add around five minutes to journeys.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will also be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays.
Electronic message signs will notify motorists of the ramp closures and will provide direction to motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
