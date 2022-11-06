Camden Haven Courier

Anna Gleeson, Peter Vincent and Louise McCourt selected in NSW Touch teams at Jubilee dinner

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Gleeson, Peter Vincent and Louise McCourt have been picked in the NSW Touch teams of the last 50 years. Picture supplied

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.