A number of Port Macquarie basketball coaches will hope the association's under-13 girls' last-gasp 17-16 defeat to Tamworth will be all worth it when the Northern Junior League starts in March.
It came after the Seaside Classic carnival returned to the court for the first time in two years on Sunday (November 6) in Port Macquarie.
The Dolphins finished the weekend with two wins, one loss and one bye.
More than 500 junior basketballers travelled from around the state to compete in the odd-age tournament.
The two-day carnival provided one of the final chances for players hoping to make representative squads in 2023 to press their claim for selection.
Port Macquarie Basketball Association coaching director Nick Prior said the matches were an extension of their selection processes for all junior divisions up to under-17s.
"It's really good to expose some of those kids who may or may not eventually make the rep teams, but also give them a taste of rep basketball which hopefully spurs them on for future choices," he said.
"It's exciting to see such basketball activity and to see plenty of happy people and good competition. It's been really healthy."
Prior said Port Macquarie was represented in most age groups where they fielded two teams which allowed coaches the opportunity to see how some players performed in match situations.
"We still struggle for numbers in the girls, but our boys program is really healthy and the (under) 14 girls have a very healthy trial and great numbers with them," he said.
"Any selections have become a lot clearer over the course of a weekend so it's great to have the kids trialling and training, but having them (play) in games is very helpful too."
Attention now turns to a tournament in Coffs Harbour in mid-December before the association sets sail for the 2023 season.
Port Macquarie basketball is looking up.
"We're going in the right direction which is really pleasing," Prior said.
"We were fortunate last year to get a couple of NJL titles in the girls, but it's great to have the kids participating and enjoying the game."
