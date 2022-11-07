*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Barrie Isaac has been at Kew Country Club ever since day one and on Monday (November 7) his commitment to the club was officially rewarded with the unveiling of the Barrie Isaac Green.
Mr Isaac remembered when the current site was little more than a mill site which was then redeveloped and turned into a bowling green and golf course.
Last Wednesday (November 2) he was recognised in front of fellow Kew Country Club members before the official proceedings took place five days later.
He still doesn't believe it.
"I certainly was not expecting my name to be on that green; it's certainly a surprise and it's an absolute honour and I'm just so proud of it," he said.
As a teenager he helped clean up the mill site in the late 1950s before he was involved when the club's first grass green was laid in front of the current clubhouse.
"I've been involved with the golf club since the late 50s when I was about 12 or 13 when Joe Haines, who was an ex-dairy farmer, lived across the river from us at Logan's Crossing," Mr Isaac recalled.
"He asked me to come over and help with the old mill site because it was a real mess. I've seen it come along in leaps and bounds since the late 50s and early 60s."
While he has won a number of lawn bowls club championships over the years, he admits he is more of a social bowler now.
To look out there and play on the 'Barrie Isaac Green' is still taking time to sink in.
"I nominated another person who I thought deserved it more than me, but my name came up and I still can't believe it," he said.
Kew men's bowling club secretary Dave Napper said it was "an extremely easy decision to make".
"Barrie is the only life member of our bowling club; he's been here as an inaugural member, he instigated the original bowling green and helped work on it with other members," Mr Napper said.
"He's extremely diligent at what he does. He's always here and it's very appropriate Barrie is remembered and named in the fashion of the new green."
The club secretary said it is a "big deal and it's well worthwhile too."
"Barrie is quite famous throughout NSW bowls with all our neighbouring clubs as well as the distant ones so everyone agrees it's a brilliant offering to name the green the Barrie Isaac Green.
"It was just a matter of writing to the board through (Kew Country Club general manager) Rob Dwyer and the process was quite simple. The hardest thing was keeping it a secret from Barrie Isaac."
The new bowling green surface and improved accessibility ramps at the club are part of ongoing enhancements thanks to a $205,000 grant from the NSW government.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, said the recent upgrades which include renovated pathways will meet accessibility standards.
It will help encourage people of all abilities to visit the Kew Country Club.
"Sport and recreation facilities are for everyone so it's vital we support facilities that are reflective of this and cater for all members of the community," Mrs Williams said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.