The Edmund Barton statue (left) is located at Town Green in Port Macquarie and there is a renewed push for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to relocate it. The Zoetrope (right) sculpture is a Birpai creation. The Edmund Barton statue relocation petition gained about 5000 signatures, whereas the Zoetrope sculpture relocation issue was brought to council's attention from Wauchope residents.