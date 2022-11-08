*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Camden Haven High School students have been rewarded for their outstanding efforts in the 2022 Quantum Diorama Challenge, with Isla and Abbey placing first and second in the national competition.
Camden Haven High School has also received the Best School Award, beating 25 other schools in Australia who competed in the challenge.
The competition was held when scientists from around Australia paid a special visit to 40 cities and towns in August as part of a National Quantum and Dark Matter road trip.
The road trip was organised by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems (EQUS), to celebrate National Science Week (August 13-21).
Camden Haven High School head science teacher face-to-face, Aiden Stelling said it's a proud moment for the school.
"The competition was run across 25 schools, from Queensland to Western Australia, so it's pretty amazing for our two students to get first and second place," he said. "To also get the Best School Award reflects how good some of our students are.
"I think our students are truly going to go on to do some great things. I think Isla and Abbey would make pretty amazing physicists, and the awards speak to that."
Scientists from around Australia visited Camden Haven High School on August 11 in the hopes of introducing quantum and particle physics to the students and inspiring the future generation of scientists and engineers.
Isla won first place for her Heisenberg's Uncertainty diorama, while Abbey won second place for her MRI Machine diorama.
Mr Stelling said it is amazing to see the first and second place go to two young women.
"We're really pleased to see two young girls get the first and second prize, especially in a field like physics where it's been historically male dominated to some extent," he said.
"It's really pleasing to see them breaking through those gender stereotypes and putting their best foot forward."
Mr Stelling said it's encouraging to see the school and students recognised for their excellence.
"It is a really great achievement overall for the school and for the Mid North Coast," he said.
"It's really encouraging to see our students recognised on a large scale like this."
