Camden Haven High School students win first and second place in Quantum Diorama Challenge

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:03am, first published November 8 2022 - 3:00pm
Camden Haven High School students Isla (right) and Abbey have been awarded first and second place in the 2022 Quantum Diorama Challenge. Picture supplied

