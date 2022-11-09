*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? Sign-up for your free news headlines.
Laurieton RSL sub-branch president Buster Beatty said he was looking forward to commemorating the day.
"It's very important that we keep the tradition going," he said.
"It's a close-knit sub-branch and group.
It's great for them to commemorate it and the camaraderie that gets them together."
The service will begin at 10:30am at Laurieton Memorial Park.
All serving and ex-service personnel as well as members of the public are welcome to attend.
A luncheon after the service will be available for invited guests, members and their partners.
Mr Beatty said the service will include a bugle player and special guests but the main hope for the event was for people to pay their respects.
"It's all about reflecting and commemorating," Mr Beatty said.
"It's a fairly short service but certainly solemn and well conducted."
The Laurieton RSL sub-branch will be conducting a commemoration service at 10:30am, with those attending asked to arrive prior for seating arrangements.
Those wishing to lay a wreath at the service should contact President Buster Beatty on 0467 602 770.
If adverse weather conditions occur on the day, the service will be held at the Laurieton United Services Club.
Hosted by Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch, services start at 11am.
Commemorative Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place with members of the public, including school students welcome to place a wreath in memory of the fallen.
Run by Wauchope RSL sub-branch, attendees are advised to attend by 10:45am for the 11am service.
The service will be followed with a luncheon at the Wauchope RSL sub-branch for veterans and their family members.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.