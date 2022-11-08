Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

History: Mervin Grinstead remembers attending school at Kendall in 1953

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
November 9 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mervin Grinstead says he would like to connect with students photographed from the 1953 year at Kendall. Picture: supplied.

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.