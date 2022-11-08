*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Mervin Grinstead says he would love to connect with his old Kendall classmates.
The now 81-year-old went to high school at Kendall in 1953, when he was 11-years-old.
Due to his age, Mr Grinstead said he was forced to repeat the first year of high school and was known for being a bit of a rebel.
Mr Grinstead was born in England during WW2 and immigrated to Australia in 1950.
Although he was only at Kendall for two years, Mr Grinstead holds fond memories of his time there.
He said the teachers were friendly and he enjoyed the agricultural aspects at the school.
Mr Grinstead also participated in square dancing and played sport with his classmates.
"We used to play a game called rounders, which was a bit like softball," he said.
"There was one girl who hit the ball and it didn't matter how she hit it, it always seemed to come to me on the full and she was out.
"I'd move all around but that ball seemed to follow me every time she hit it."
Mr Grinstead attended school by getting on the bus each day.
He said he remembers the pot holes being an issue on the road to the school from Laurieton.
However, Mr Grinstead's issue was staying on the bus, as he had a naughty streak and would often have to walk home.
"I used to play up a bit," he said.
Mr Grinstead stayed in touch with his friends for awhile but lost their contact details during an interstate move.
"I've not heard from or seen anyone for about 50 years," he said.
Mr Grinstead moved to Melbourne after living in NSW, before relocating to the Latrobe Valley. He's also lived in Western Australia.
He left high school to work as a boiler maker and pressure welder.
Mr Grinstead last visited Herons Creek when he stopped off on the way up to Queensland, where his children were competing in a national tournament for ice skating.
He said the village hadn't changed very much from what he remembered.
Mr Grinstead lives in Morwell, Victoria.
If you'd like to get in touch with Mervin, please email theoldbuzzard@live.com
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.