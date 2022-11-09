*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
People with a disability have more freedom at Rainbow Beach after a donation.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West donated a next-to-new all-terrain beach wheelchair, worth $4500, to the Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club to be used by people with disabilities wishing to enjoy a day at Rainbow Beach.
The Sandcruiser All Terrain Chair - Beach Wheelchair has large tyres to negotiate the sand.
The donation originated when Rotarians Meredith Evans and Peter Gray were cleaning out an old storage shed and noticed the beach wheelchair unused and collecting dust.
A call out was swiftly made to Leanne Goggin from Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club and the gift presented.
Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West president Meredith Evans was excited to find and gift the Sandcruiser to an organisation that could offer it to people requiring a mobility aid to access the beach.
"It's a wonderful feeling to donate a resource to the community which provides someone with a disability or reduced mobility an opportunity to access the beach freely and unhindered with friends and family," she said.
"So pleased it will now be put to good use".
The Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club team was excited to receive the generous gift from Rotary which will be offered to the public every day the clubhouse is open or at special request.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.