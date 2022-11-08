*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Looking at the long-term forecast, swell size remains low with light east-south-east winds during the week and a change coming through on the weekend of north-easterly winds.
In the rivers, the water temperature is averaging around 19 degrees, but flathead continue to bite well on both lures and live bait.
The Camden Haven and Hastings Rivers were producing some great catches last weekend on the high tide.
As for luderick, the odd fish remains on offer off any breakwall on weed and cabbage.
Lake Cathie continues to produce some great catches of bream, flathead and whiting.
It's a great fishing location for any beginner fishos or somewhere to take the kids fishing from the bank.
On the mulloway front, the breakwalls and structure continue to produce fish from school size to over a metre.
For freshwater fishos the bass action has certainly picked up over the past week with the days getting warmer and longer.
I would expect we will see a great freshwater season as long as the heavy rain holds off out west.
Reports from fishing off the beaches this week saw a few tailor, salmon and school mulloway caught off North Haven beach and North Shore beach during the night.
A few bream have also been caught in the early mornings at Little Bay beach, South West Rocks and around Diamond Head.
Off the rocks, those fishos chasing luderick on cabbage are still reporting some nice fish and the odd drummer in the washes around Perpendicular Point and Crescent Head.
Bream numbers have been reasonable, with Shelly beach, Port Macquarie and the Gaol in South West Rocks, all worth a look.
I'm still getting reports of a few mulloway caught off Lighthouse in Port Macquarie with some better catches during the week at dusk.
Offshore was quiet again this week with the odd snapper and pearl perch caught down off the Lighthouse in Port Macquarie.
Throughout the week the current in close was running to the north and the game fishos that headed out wide reported a strong southerly current from around 150 metres.
Off South West Rocks there were a few mahi mahi caught during the week, but the striped marlin bite seems to have now gone quiet.
The Port Macquarie FAD is still out of action.
Let's hope that NSW DPI reinstate it before the summer season.
Goodluck for those who get the opportunity to head out for a fish this week and weekend.
