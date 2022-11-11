Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Veterans, their families and residents gathered at Laurieton Memorial Park to commemorate Remembrance Day.
This year marks 104 years since the signing of the Armistice between Allied forces and Germany, ending World War 1 on the 11th of November 1918.
Organised by the Laurieton RSL sub-branch, the service was well attended with representatives, organisations and local school students attending to pay their respects.
Camden Haven Concert Band member Ian Franks travelled from Frederickton to perform the last post and rouse for the service.
Laurieton RSL sub-branch Vice President Mark Heydon thanked the community for their support as well as the attending veterans for their service.
"I'd like to acknowledge our veterans and of course the families that support them who are present here today," he said.
"This morning's Remembrance Day commemorative service not only gives us an opportunity to pause for a moment and reflect on all those that have given their lives in the service of their country but also those that continue to suffer as a result of their war service."
Camden Haven High School Captain Liam Bailey and Vice Captain James Lavender read the Remembrance Day address for the ceremony with members of the RSL sub-branch also taking to the podium to speak.
A luncheon after the service was available for invited guest, RSL members and their partners at the Laurieton United Services Club.
