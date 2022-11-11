Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community

Laurieton pauses 104 years after the signing of the Armistice, to remember all who have served

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the public came together to commemorate those who had served, with wreath laid at the Laurieton Cenotaph out of respect. Picture by Emily Walker

Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.