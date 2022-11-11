Camden Haven Courier

More flood recovery support officers assigned to Mid North Coast and North Coast farmers

By Newsroom
November 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twelve new recovery officers have joined the Rural Recovery Support Service (RRSS) on the North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.