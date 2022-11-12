Camden Haven Courier

FrogID: press record on frog calls to join Australian Museum's scientific rescue mission

By Newsroom
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:48am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Davies Tree frog. Picture by Dr Jodi Rowley

Camden Haven residents are being encouraged to take part in the Australian Museum's national frog identification project, which runs until November 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.