In the rivers, flathead numbers are still terrific throughout the Hastings, Macleay and Camden Haven rivers, especially on high tide during the day.
Whiting numbers have also picked up noticeably, with a few solid fish now showing up downstream in the Macleay River and Lake Cathie.
Fishing for bream off the breakwalls has been worth a look with prawns and mullet strips seeing good results.
For luderick fishos, the breakwalls and wharfs remain the best bet on weed or cabbage.
Fishing off the beaches, I am still getting reports of school mulloway on North Shore beach and down south on North Haven beach.
In Port Macquarie, Shelly Beach and Lighthouse Beach are both producing bream, whiting and flathead. Up north Smoky Beach is holding some great bream, tailor and dart.
Off the rocks, the fishos chasing luderick on cabbage are reporting some nice catches and the odd drummer around the washes of Perpendicular Point and Crowdy Head.
Bream numbers have been reasonable, with Point Plomer worth a look. There are still a few tailor and school mulloway being caught from the lighthouse during the evening.
Those who got out over the past week reported that there were still good numbers of snapper and pearl perch on most reefs, along with plenty of flathead and a few mahi mahi out wider off South West Rocks and Hat Head.
A popular fish for boaties is mahi mahi or more commonly called by fishos - dolphinfish. But I promise you they are not related to the dolphin.
Colours of these fish vary from a silver/white to yellow/green with irridescent blue spots. They have a narrow body, a high head profile (particularly large in males) and a high dorsal fin that runs nearly the length of the fish.
Mahi mahi can grow up to two metres in length, they are great fun to catch and will commonly jump out of the water during the fight.
Mahi mahi are a great eating fish but I don't recommend freezing as they don't thaw too well.
Large mahi mahi are generally caught off the Mid North Coast from the end of Spring to the start of Autumn as they get pushed south in the east Australian current.
Mahi mahi can live up to five years and are one of the quickest growing fish in the sea.
They will feed on a wide variety of smaller fish species including slimy mackerel, yakkas, pilchards and flying fish.
Mahi mahi can be caught using a variety of techniques including trolling, spinning, live baiting and dead baiting.
You will find mahi mahi in the upper section of the water column, and in particular on floating structures such as dead trees, fish buoys and debris.
NSW DPI deploys FADs (Fish Aggregating Devices) each year off our coast for fishos to target mahi mahi.
If you want to know more about fishing for mahi mahi drop into your local fishing tackle store and chat with the knowledgeable staff.
