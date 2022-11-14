Camden Haven Courier
Column

What's biting: flathead and whiting still 'terrific', and mahi mahi looking good offshore

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:02am, first published November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
This week's photo is of Isaac Heagney with some great mahi mahi he recently speared off Laurieton

In the rivers, flathead numbers are still terrific throughout the Hastings, Macleay and Camden Haven rivers, especially on high tide during the day.

