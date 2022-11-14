Camden Haven Courier
Our Future

Recycled water in the pipeline to be delivered for Lake Cathie/Bonny Hills and Thrumster

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wastewater treatment plant at Lake Cathie/Bonny Hills was recently upgraded to to meet the Australian guidelines for recycled water, and provide recycled water that is safe for residential household non-drinking use. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is ready to turn on the taps to deliver recycled water for residential households but there are some vital checks which have to happen first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.