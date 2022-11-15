Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Exclusive

Northern Storm will not return to Kempsey's Rangers Park after 'no action' decision on vilification claim

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:43pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Storm will not return to Rangers Park in Kempsey after lack of action following racial vilification claims. Picture supplied by Northern Storm

Northern Storm Football Club will request a ground transfer away from Rangers Park in Kempsey when the 2023 Coastal Premier League fixture list is released in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.