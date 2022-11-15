Kew Corner Store has come to the rescue and purchased new hub caps for Camden Haven Community at 3 after they were stolen from the local charity's bus in Laurieton last month.
The hub caps were taken while the bus was pulled up for a few minutes during their usual Friday night pick-ups.
Camden Haven Community at 3 chairman Theo Hazelgrove has thanked Kew Corner Store for their generosity.
"We couldn't be more grateful to Kew Corner Store," he said. "The hub caps cost $430 which is quite expensive for us.
"We were just wrapped when Kew Corner Store owner, Steffan Andler called us and said that he will pay for new ones."
While Mr Hazelgrove said he would have liked if the people who took the hub caps came forward and returned them, he is "grateful" for the community's help in getting new ones installed.
"We wanted the person who took the hub caps to come forward because we wanted to help them... that didn't happen unfortunately," he said. "But the great news is that Kew Corner Store has donated new ones to us."
