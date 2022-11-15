Camden Haven Courier
Kew Corner Store steps in to replace Camden Haven Community at 3's stolen hub caps

By Mardi Borg
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 5:00pm
Kew Corner Store owner Staffan Andler installing the hub caps they donated to Camden Haven Community at 3. Picture supplied

Kew Corner Store has come to the rescue and purchased new hub caps for Camden Haven Community at 3 after they were stolen from the local charity's bus in Laurieton last month.

